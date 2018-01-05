Cosmetics for shimmering eyes

© Revlon

Our favourite: this pearl powder can be used dry as an eyeshadow or with a damp brush as an eyeliner. It looks magnificent on all skin tones, and especially with dark eyes.

Revlon Diamond Lust Sheer Shadow, £10, 8 shades

www.revlon.com



Try out these as well...



Daily eye care:

Apply Lancôme Hydra-zen Neurocalm Eye Contour Cream, £29.50 for 15ml, every morning, to refresh your eyes after sleeping and to protect your delicate eye area all day long.

www.lancome.co.uk



In the evening, use a soothing, decongesting and restoring cream like Vichy Aqualia Thermal, £12 for 15ml

www.vichy.co.uk



Eyeshadows:

Make up for Ever pearly white iridescent eyeshadow, around £12

www.makeupforever.com



Bourjois Suivez Mon Regard eyeshadow, £6.50, 13 shades

www.bourjois.co.uk



Clinique Quick Eyes Cream Shadow, £12, 9 shades

www.clinique.co.uk



Clarins Soft Cream Eye Colour, £13, 8 shades

www.clarins.co.uk



A good all-in-one purchase, this iridescent duo of colours and a white shade can be worn together or alone: Lancôme L.U.C.I eyes, £32 (two palettes).



Glitter mascara:

To cover your lashes with a stunning glittery effect, we love new Thierry Mugler Beauty Cils Vinyle vinyl gloss for eye lashes, around £30, and the very sparkly Lancôme Hypnose Onyx strass mascara, £18.50.





