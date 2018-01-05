Cosmetics for shimmering eyes

© Revlon
Our favourite: this pearl powder can be used dry as an eyeshadow or with a damp brush as an eyeliner. It looks magnificent on all skin tones, and especially with dark eyes.
Revlon Diamond Lust Sheer Shadow, £10, 8 shades
www.revlon.com
Try out these as well...
Daily eye care:
Apply Lancôme Hydra-zen Neurocalm Eye Contour Cream, £29.50 for 15ml, every morning, to refresh your eyes after sleeping and to protect your delicate eye area all day long.
www.lancome.co.uk
In the evening, use a soothing, decongesting and restoring cream like Vichy Aqualia Thermal, £12 for 15ml
www.vichy.co.uk
Eyeshadows:
Make up for Ever pearly white iridescent eyeshadow, around £12
www.makeupforever.com
Bourjois Suivez Mon Regard eyeshadow, £6.50, 13 shades
www.bourjois.co.uk
Clinique Quick Eyes Cream Shadow, £12, 9 shades
www.clinique.co.uk
Clarins Soft Cream Eye Colour, £13, 8 shades
www.clarins.co.uk
A good all-in-one purchase, this iridescent duo of colours and a white shade can be worn together or alone: Lancôme L.U.C.I eyes, £32 (two palettes).
Glitter mascara:
To cover your lashes with a stunning glittery effect, we love new Thierry Mugler Beauty Cils Vinyle vinyl gloss for eye lashes, around £30, and the very sparkly Lancôme Hypnose Onyx strass mascara, £18.50.