Clarins Wonder Waterproof mascara

© Clarins

Give your lashes minty freshness with this waterproof wonder from Clarins which leaves them smooth and shiny. Make-up artist Thibault Vabre from Clarins advises teaming a single colour of eyeshadow with turquoise liner (or, for a bolder look, purple).



Clarins Wonder Waterproof mascara, £16.50 at Boots

www.clarins.com



Back to menu