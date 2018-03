© Nars



This dinky multi-purpose duo has the same longwearing crease-resistant formula as NARS single eyeshadows. These tropical blues can be applied sheer, built up for a more dramatic effect or used wet, as shadow, liner and on eyebrows. Beach-tastic!



NARS Eyeshadow Duo in South Pacific, £23.00

www.narscosmetics.co.uk



Back to menu