A touch of orange is a big lip trend this summer, and this bright, fruity, long-lasting lippy is just the ticket. It coats lips in sunny, sensual orange and has a lovely acidic finish. Accessorise with a tan!



Long Lasting Moisturising Mandarine Lipstick, Sisley

Available at Harrods and Selfridges

Stockists: 020 7389 8120

www.sisley-cosmetics.co.uk



