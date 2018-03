Too Faced Tanning Bed in a Tube Bronzing Lotion

If you're working the milk-bottle look and need a helping hand, this lotion by Too Faced is a special facial faker. It has a sugar formula which gives a gradual, perfectly even tan without drying your skin out. The light, silky texture also makes it suitable for oily skin. Tantastic!



Tanning Bed in a Tube Face, Too Faced, £14 at www.beautybay.com

