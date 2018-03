Matt Bronze powder, Make Up For Ever

© Make Up For Ever

Treat yourself to that 'just back from hol' look with this shimmering sunkissed powder that gives a totally natural glow. The powder is silky, fine and contains protective ingredients to stop skin drying out. For a naturally matte, even, bronzed complexion.



Matt Bronze, Make Up For Ever

www.makeupforever.com



Make Up Forever London:

6 Goldhawk Mews, W12 8PA

020 8740 6788



Back to menu