© Clarins



No need to fry if you want a beautiful tan! This light, silky gel is easily absorbed and leaves a delicate, pleasant sunkissed scent on your skin. Use in place of foundation to get a natural glow, or mix with your foundation if the occasion requires a bit more coverage!



Clarins Tinted Sun Gel SPF 10, £18 at Boots

www.clarins.com



Back to menu