Luminelle nail varnish by Yves Rocher

© Yves Rocher

Give in to this sparkling mini varnish. The colour is delicious, it'll dazzle under the sun's rays and take up minimal space in your vanity!



Yves Rocher Luminelle Varnish, £2.30

Available in Fresh Agrume and Grenadine Tonic (pictured)

www.yves-rocher.com



Back to menu