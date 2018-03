© Sephora



Sephora have a range of metallic and disco polishes we're really into right now. They catch the light and make nails dazzle, plus they're quick-drying and long-lasting. And at the price, you don't have to feel guilty about buying just to go with an outfit...



Sephora metallic nail polish in 22 shades, from £3.50

www.sephora.com





