1 Second Nail Polish, Tropical Art, Bourjois

Destination Tropics for this new collection of speedy varnishes from Bourjois that make nails sparkle with summery shimmer. We particularly love the grapefruit and coconut hues. It takes a second to apply and 50 to dry, so you can change colour every single day of your holiday and not waste a minute's sun!



Bourjois 1 Second Nail Polish, £5.50 at Boots

In 10 shades

www.bourjois.co.uk



