Chocolate Sun Cocoa Illume for the face Chocolate Sun is the brainchild of Susie Hatton, a tanning expert who is on speed dial to every bronzed celeb in Hollywood (if there’s a celeb with a gorgeous glow going on, you can bet your white bits that they’ve been to Susie’s exclusive Santa Monica studio for an organic fake tan). And the good news is the cocoa-based range is now available in the UK!



We love their gel-consistency facial tanner with essential sweet orange oil (Geri Halliwell is also a fan). It extends any existing tan and gives natural-looking colour without leaving you smelling of eau de fake tan. If you're fair, try mixing with a little moisturiser to get the right intensity.



Chocolate Sun Cocoa Illume for the face, £18

Available at www.puresha.com









