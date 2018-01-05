>
Eye Makeup

Green and blue eye makeup: how to get electric eyes

 

© The Body Shop - Green and blue eye makeup: how to get electric eyes
© The Body Shop
The trend 
After a winter of sultry smoky eyes, we're in for a summer of marine hues! Bright blues and greens in every shade, from turquoise, lagoon and mint to emerald, are making their way onto palettes.

Who does it suit?
Everyone! Turquoise is beautifully striking on brown eyes, and green makes blue eyes dazzle.

Textures 
Cream, powder or mineral shadows - in fact, pretty much anything goes as long as it's bright enough!

Good combos
Blue/green eye make-up and pale skin is risky, so while you wait for the sun to come out (or until you invest in a good tanning moisturiser), use bronzer to get glowing skin, and keep your lips natural with just a slick of gloss.

Application
> Draw a thick, clear line of turquoise or green kohl along the base of your lashes, and finish off with black or brown mascara for day, or blue for night.

> If you go for minty blue or green shadow, apply it evenly all over the mobile lid. Avoid layering different tones of blue: simply dab a little shimmering shadow on the inside corners and creases of your eyes for added effect.


Check out our selection of the best minty liners, mascara and shadows!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/06/2008
