Bronzed beauty: tanned skin is in!

The trend

After months of nude, faces are switching to golden glow. But that doesn't mean you need to damage your skin soaking up UV rays to get a radiant complexion: cheat with the latest in sunkissed lotions, potions, bronzer and self tanners that let you build up your glow gradually to the intensity you want.



Who does it suit?

Everyone. If you're fair, go for gold, and if you have matte skin, plump for coppery hues.



Good combos

Avoid teaming pastel lips and eyes with a sunkissed glow: swap them for fresh, bright shades and you'll not go far wrong.



How to apply

> Tanning creams: Start by exfoliating to get rid of dead skin cells and get your skin nice and smooth. Then apply the cream all over your face, avoiding your lips, crease of your chin, eyebrows and hairline. Wash your hands afterwards if you don't want them to look like you've been using henna!



> Bronzer: Apply with a large brush (so you don't get lines) all over your face. Then touch up the points of your face that naturally catch the light, from the top of your forehad to the point of your chin. Finish with a bit of blusher sweeping from cheekbones to temples for a rosy sunkissed sheen. Don't use foundation a shade darker than your skin tone to get a sunkissed effect: it won't work! foundation evens out your skin tone; using the wrong shade will only leave you with that lovely 'mask' effect.



