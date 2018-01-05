Pop art nails: this summer, think bold, bright and juicy nails The trend

Pop art blue, yellow, orange and any other bold, bright shades.



Suits...

Short, square nails. And remember they'll need re-doing every 2-3 days.



Textures

Go for extra-shiny, vinyl-look or lacquered effect nail polish.



Good combos

Bright accessories are in, so match your nails to your yellow bag, pink shoes or blue scarf. And get on trend by teaming orange varnish with coral lips.



Application

Before you apply your Chupa Chups coloured varnish, slick on a strengthening base coat and leave to dry. Apply your first coat, starting at the centre of the nail, leave to dry, apply your second coat and finish off with top coat.





Check out our selection of pop-art varnishes!







