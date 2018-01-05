>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Pop art nails: this summer, think bold, bright and juicy nails

 
Pop art nails: this summer, think bold, bright and juicy nails

The trend 
Pop art blue, yellow, orange and any other bold, bright shades.

Suits...
Short, square nails. And remember they'll need re-doing every 2-3 days.

Textures 
Go for extra-shiny, vinyl-look or lacquered effect nail polish.

Good combos 
Bright accessories are in, so match your nails to your yellow bag, pink shoes or blue scarf. And get on trend by teaming orange varnish with coral lips.

Application
Before you apply your Chupa Chups coloured varnish, slick on a strengthening base coat and leave to dry. Apply your first coat, starting at the centre of the nail, leave to dry, apply your second coat and finish off with top coat.


Check out our selection of pop-art varnishes!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/06/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         