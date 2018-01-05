Albums
Choosing and applying lip gloss
Lipstick trends and advice
How to apply lipstick
Lip make-up advice for small, thin lips - Find the right make-up colours for your eyes...
Sarah Horrocks
25/06/2008
Article Plan
Summer beauty trends and buys: your beauty guide to summer 2008
▼
Coral lip makeup for summer
Our pick of the best coral lip products
Clarins fizzing SPF lip balm
Rouge Interdit Shine, Givenchy
Sisley long lasting Mandarine lipstick
Gloss Baume & Charme, Collection Luminelle, Yves Rocher
Glossy Full Couleur by Make Up For Ever
Bourjois Eau de Gloss
Green and blue eye makeup: how to get electric eyes
Our pick of the best minty eye makeup for summer
Make Up For Ever Turquoise Aqua Creamliner
Eyeliner by Urban Decay
Badgal Mascara Badgal blue, Benefit
Clarins Wonder Waterproof mascara
Nars blue Eyeshadow duo
Bronzed beauty: tanned skin is in!
Our pick of the best bronzing makeup and beauty products this summer
Ted Baker Heavenly Body Gold
Matt Bronze powder, Make Up For Ever
Too Faced Tanning Bed in a Tube Bronzing Lotion
Benefit Hoola bronzer
Clarins Summer Fever Tinted Sun Gel
Chocolate Sun Cocoa Illume for the face
Pop art nails: this summer, think bold, bright and juicy nails
Our pick of the best pop art nail varnishes
Paul & Jo nail varnish
Chanel blue satin varnish
Luminelle nail varnish by Yves Rocher
Sephora metallic nail varnish
1 Second Nail Polish, Tropical Art, Bourjois
05/01/2018
