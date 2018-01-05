Prepare your skin for a perfect tan: pre-beach beauty measures

©Etam

Prepare your skin for some serious sun exposure before you jet off by taking tanning capsules. You can get nutritional supplements that help you get a quicker, more intense and longer-lasting tan and prevent burning...though they're no replacement for sun cream!



How do they work?

Most tanning capsules contain carotenoids, Vitamin E and selenium, all of which are antioxidants that fight the spread of free radicals generated by exposure to the sun. They strengthen your skin's defences and help you on your way to a deep golden tan.



Who can take them? Anyone can take tanning capsules, and they're especially good for sensitive skin.



Action plan: Start taking your capsules 15 days before you go out in the sun, and stop 15 days after you get back.



Hint: Make sure your capsules are lab tested so you know they're the real deal!



