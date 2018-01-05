Exfoliate: a perfect tan requires silky-smooth skin! © Thémis Flesh-flashing outfits and a perfect tan, require silky smooth skin, so get exfoliating now and make sure your skin is radiant, your legs are smooth and your décolleté is soft. Remember our skin absorbs both fake tanning products and suncream better when it's properly exfoliated!



Did you know? There are two types of exfoliant: gentle exfoliants made of fruit, which are suitable for sensitive skin or delicate parts; and exfoliating scrubs made of nut powder or gum, which buff away dead skin cells.



Action plan

Exfoliate once or twice a week, on dry skin for maximum impact or on damp skin for a gentle effect. And keep exfoliating all summer long, even when you've started to tan - it's the only way to keep your golden glow!



Hint: Exfoliate using gentle circular movements (there's no point in scrubbing your skin raw) from bottom to top, paying special attention to rough, dry parts like the feet, elbows and knees.



