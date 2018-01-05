>
>

Exfoliate: a perfect tan requires silky-smooth skin!

 

© Thémis - Exfoliate: a perfect tan requires silky-smooth skin!
© Thémis
Flesh-flashing outfits and a perfect tan, require silky smooth skin, so get exfoliating now and make sure your skin is radiant, your legs are smooth and your décolleté is soft. Remember our skin absorbs both fake tanning products and suncream better when it's properly exfoliated!

Did you know? There are two types of exfoliant: gentle exfoliants made of fruit, which are suitable for sensitive skin or delicate parts; and exfoliating scrubs made of nut powder or gum, which buff away dead skin cells.

Action plan 
Exfoliate once or twice a week, on dry skin for maximum impact or on damp skin for a gentle effect. And keep exfoliating all summer long, even when you've started to tan - it's the only way to keep your golden glow!

Hint: Exfoliate using gentle circular movements (there's no point in scrubbing your skin raw) from bottom to top, paying special attention to rough, dry parts like the feet, elbows and knees.

Our Beauty Ed's star product




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
15/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         