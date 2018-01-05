>
How to get glossy, shiny hair for the beach

 

Serums have brought about a revolution in haircare, and they're fab for giving beach-tousled locks instant glossy sheen.

What do they do? Give your hair light and sheen. If your locks are damaged from excessive colouring and straightening, use a deep treatment to restore shine (as well as serum).

Action plan: If you have dry hair, apply serum when it's still damp to untangle and make blow-drying easier. If you have greasy hair, use serum when it's dry to smoothen and add shine in the right places. If you're after a de-tangling effect and shine, go for a spray. If you're after a taming effect and shine, use a greasier serum on your ends only.

Hint: Don't go overboard with serum. A blob on the lengths and roots is enough: any more and you could end up with greasy, glue-like and highly unglamorous locks. Heat your serum a little in the palm of your hand before you apply it to your tresses.

Our Beauty Ed's star product




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
15/07/2008
