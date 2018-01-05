>
How to get beautiful feet, pedicure

 

Don't even think about slipping into open-toes and gladiators without taking care of your tootsies! Pedis are a must throughout the warm months. A slick of varnish is not enough to make your feet worthy of your slinkiest sandals: they need moisturising, buffing, nourishing and filing. Varnish is just the finishing touch...

Action plan 
At least once a month, give yourself a full pedicure:
> Clean your nails with remover, cut and file them with a cardboard file.
> Dip your feet into a basin of hot water, liquid soap and 30ml bicarbonate of soda or 120ml vinegar. Dry them well, then push your cuticles back with a cuticle stick.
> Massage your feet (dry is best!) with an exfoliating scrub (body exfoliators are perfect) and rinse. While your feet are still wet, use a pumice stone to buff away dry skin from your heels and balls of your feet.
> Dry your feet and smother them in your favourite moisturiser.
> Finally, varnish. Apply a smoothing or strengthening base (whatever your nails need), then slick on 2 coats of varnish. Wait a few minutes before applying a layer of top coat to make your varnish dry faster and add shine.

Tip: To make your varnish last longer, apply a fresh layer of top coat every 2-3 days. And remember: bare but beautifully polished toenails look better than flaking varnish!

Sarah Horrocks
15/07/2008
