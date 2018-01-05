>
How to cheat your way to a radiant glow before your holiday

 

Glow-enhancing moisturisers for the face and bod are all the rage and there are some fab gradual tanners out there that let you build up a natural glow bit by bit without frazzling yourself under UV rays or going Tango orange overnight.

Who are they for? Anyone who wants a golden glow without effort. They're pretty foolproof and you just apply them like your usual moisturiser.

Action plan 
Apply tanning moisturiser until you build up the level of intensity you want, and exfoliate every 2-3 days to keep your skin silky and natural-looking.

Tip: Though gradual tanners are a piece of cake to use compared to fake tan, take care with tricky areas like the elbows, knees, heels, ankles and insides of your arms, and make sure you wash your hands afterwards. Oh, and when you're in the sun remember that even if you're bronzed as a Grecian goddess you still need to slap on the suncream!

Sarah Horrocks
15/07/2008
