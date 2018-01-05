>
Power Plate: express toning

 

- Power Plate: express toning
Rather than embarking on a starvation diet before you hit the beach, book yourself in for a few sessions of Power Plate. It's an intensive vibrating machine that tones the body in just a few sessions.

How does it work? To keep your balance on the Power Plate machine, your muscles have to contract far more (97% vs 47%, the average exercise rate). You get fast results for very little effort.

who's it for? People who want to tone up fast but don't have much time. Power Plate isn't recommended for people with joint or back problems.

Action plan: 2 or 3 10-minute sessions a week.

Power Plate isn't a real form of exercise and doesn't get rid of stress, but it's the best way of firming up fast. For best results, do cardio alongside Power Plate.

Sarah Horrocks
15/07/2008
