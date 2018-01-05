How to get summer-beautiful sexy hands: DIY manicure © Debby Our hands cry out for care in summer, because in warmer weather they tend to dry out more thanks to all that water, sea salt and chlorine they're exposed to! Smooth, fresh, delicately scented mitts are part of anyone's summer sex appeal, so make sure yours are up to scratch!



Action plan: Once a week, exfoliate your hands ever so gently, wetting them first. Our hands are one of our most exposed body parts and they need lots of moisture! Apply hand cream every night so that it works it magic while you kip. Some beauty junkies even go as far as to wear cotton gloves at night to boost the effects of their hand cream!



Tip: All of your face creams and masks are perfectly suitable to use on your mitts too, so make use of your leftovers!



