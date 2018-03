Our favourite product for shiny hair © Schwarzkopf Slick BC Styling Shine Serum onto your summer tresses to to keep flyaways under control, hide any split ends and give your hair a glassy finish. This dinky little serum conditions as well without overburdening, to help your hair in good condition while it's exposed to sun, sea, sand and...chlorine!



BC Styling Shine Serum, £9.80

Available in selected Schwarzkopf Professional salons

Stockists: 01296 314 000