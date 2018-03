Our favourite product for gorgeous hands Lush If your hands take a battering from your job (and yes, keyboards can wreak havoc!), slather them in this powerful calming cream. It contains a mixture of natural calming oils like marigold and lavender, moisturising oils like shea butter and almond and softening linseed and glycerine to soften hands and roll back the years!



Lush Helping Hands Cream, £5.95

www.lush.co.uk



