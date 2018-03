Hairdressing, bob with curly hair, Fanny Admont for David Mallet

© Morgan Dresse

Fanny cut Annabelle's hair damp with scissors to add volume, using the same technique around the nape of the neck. The tip of the scissors slides along the length of the hair, allowing for good regrowth and making sure the cut lasts for two to three months.



At the front, Fanny tapered Annabelle's hair over her forehead to make it less bulky and more glam, lightening her look and adding volume. The cut also softens Annebelle's face and prominent jaw.