Changing hairstyle, going blonde, Fanny Admont for David Mallet

© Morgan Dresse

Fanny Admont for David Mallet was nominated for Best Hairdresser at Schwarzkopf Hairdressing Awards. She got to work on Annabelle's hair and experimented with different looks.



"Just for a bit of fun, I tried a stiff, blonde wig on Annabelle. It's a bad idea as it weighs her down and dulls her complexion. Annabelle's hair is curly so I'm starting with a slightly layered A-line bob. It's not a particularly classic cut but it's very soft at the neck, it's very feminine and it's easy to grow out. At home, Annabelle can shampoo her hair, leave it to dry naturally and style it herself really easily."





