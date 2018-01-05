Going blonde with curly hair: David Mallet

© Morgan Dresse

Giorgio, colourist at David Mallet, explains: "Very intense blonde doesn't suit curly hair: it makes it look damaged. I'm going to apply warm and golden blonde to the tips to bring out Annabelle's curls."



Giorgio kept more or less to Annabelle's natural, slightly mousier colour and added hgihlights to stop her roots from standing out. On the top of her head, he applied a denser, clearer colour to create a sun-kissed look, and then he applied a sheen over the colour to add a slightly cooler tone and avoid gold overload.





