Haircuts

Creating beautiful curls, curling tongs, Fanny Admont for David Mallet

 
© Morgan Dresse

Fanny dried Annabelle's hair with a diffuser to stop it from ballooning too much, then added a few finishing touches, chopping random small sections of hair and using curling tongs on to make the curls more bouncy. A spritz of hairspray and Annabelle's transformation is complete!

Hair care advice: Annabelle should continue to use masks on her hair, such as Kerastase intensive mask or Schwarzkopf BC Moisture Spray Conditioner.

Styling advice: At home, Annabelle can sculpt her curls with Osis Loopy curl cream on damp hair, scrunching it with her fingers.

To change her style, she can pull her hair to one side and pin a section up with a little clip for that 'schoolgirl' look (very big on the catwalks at the minute).




  
  
03/09/2008
