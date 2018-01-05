>
Haircuts

Make-up make-over, orange shades, Make Up For Ever

 
© Morgan Dresse

Karen from Make Up For Ever says: "Annabelle's make-up should be as simple and natural as possible. It needs to over up her dark shadows, redefine her eyebrows to open up the eyes, reshape the oval of her face and make her lips plumper."

Karen applied High Definition foundation with a sponge and a very light under-eye cream. She added a light dusting of powder from Annabelle's forehead all the way down to her chin.

Tip: To soften prominent jaws, apply a powder that's slightly darker than the one you use on the rest of your face under the jawbone, from chin to ears. Magic!

Karen brushed Annabelle's eyebrows and used a pencil in the same colour as her brows to shape them. She applied a light eyeshadow all over the lids and an orangey shadow on the mobile lid, blending along the lash line. She then applied a thin line of brown eyeliner and brown lengthening mascara to maintain the harmony of the eyebrows and hair.




  
  
03/09/2008
Haircuts
