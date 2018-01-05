>
Haircuts

Techniques for redefining the face with make-up, Make Up For Ever

 
Techniques for redefining the face with make-up, Make Up For Ever
© Morgan Dresse

Karen used bronzing powder to soften the oval of Annabelle's face, starting at the ear and working down along the length of the jaw, blending in as she went along.

She drew the outline of her lips with an Aqua Lip pencil and then applied a slightly orange gloss to plump them up.

Tip: To smoothen lips and make application of lippy and gloss easier, dab on a greasy, nourishing lipbalm, smile and rub gently with a tissue or cotton wool to exfoliate the skin.

Evening make-up: Annabelle can give herself added glow using iridescent powder like Make Up For Ever's Star Powder. Apply to the brow bone, under the eyes, and on the cheekbones. And to really light up your face, apply orangey powder to the lower lip and centre of the upper lip.




  
  
03/09/2008
