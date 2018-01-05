Medium-length cut, Elodie Seckler for Toni & Guy

© Morgan Dresse

"Laura has soft, supple, slightly flyaway hair," says Elodie. "She feels obliged to blow-dry it to give it shape, so I'm going to make it lighter and give it structure. Laura's face is very round. To add character, I'm going to go for a medium-length A-line cut which will break up the roundness. And to show off Laura's neck and shoulders, I'm going to shorten the length at the back. The ideal cut for her is very short but Laura isn't up for such a drastic change!"





