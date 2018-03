Hair make-over, hair cut, short cut, Elodie Seckler for Toni & Guy

© Morgan Dresse

Short hair would like great on Laura! Elodie Seckler from Toni & Guy tries to convince Laura to try a wig that opens up her face and emphasises her eyes.



Laura's reaction: "Not bad...definitely different, but I'd never shave my head just to wear a wig, unless it all fell out!"