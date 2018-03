Cutting hair, creating a side fringe, Elodie Seckler for Toni & Guy

To highlight Laura's eyes, Elodie Seckler snipped away at the hair over her forehead and created a tapered fringe. Laura can wear it either to the right or the left, however she fancies. Elodie cut Laura's hair dry so Laura could see what the effect was going to be and also to see how her hair naturally fell into place, and she cut the lengths to reduce the overall volume of Laura's hair.