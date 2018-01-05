Adding colour to hair for added shine Toni & Guy

No major changes to Laura's colour, but our colourist adds lots of shine. As Laura's hair is naturally dark blonde/light brown at the roots, we stuck with natural tones and applied Igora Color Gloss, a semi-permanent dye that lasts for 6 months. Vibrance by Schwarzkopf was then applied in chestnut brown, two tones darker than Laura's natural shade.



Hair care advice: With this glossy hair dye, there's no need to worry about roots, so Laura only has to shampoo it once using shampoo for coloured hair to hydrate it and add shine.



Styling advice: Don't use oil as it will make the roots greasy; instead use texturising sprays. For volume, Tracy should dry her hair with her head down.



For a super-smooth finish, she can blow-dry with Schwarzkopf Osis+ Hairbody style & care spray to give it a long-lasting hold. But as the colour gloss already gives her a lot of shine (which can be maintained with Schwarzkopf Elastic Osis+ spray), she can make do with a quick comb.





