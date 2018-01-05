>
>
>
Haircuts

Adding colour to hair for added shine Toni & Guy

 
Adding colour to hair for added shine Toni & Guy
© Morgan Dresse

No major changes to Laura's colour, but our colourist adds lots of shine. As Laura's hair is naturally dark blonde/light brown at the roots, we stuck with natural tones and applied Igora Color Gloss, a semi-permanent dye that lasts for 6 months. Vibrance by Schwarzkopf was then applied in chestnut brown, two tones darker than Laura's natural shade.

Hair care advice: With this glossy hair dye, there's no need to worry about roots, so Laura only has to shampoo it once using shampoo for coloured hair to hydrate it and add shine.

Styling advice: Don't use oil as it will make the roots greasy; instead use texturising sprays. For volume, Tracy should dry her hair with her head down.

For a super-smooth finish, she can blow-dry with Schwarzkopf Osis+ Hairbody style & care spray to give it a long-lasting hold. But as the colour gloss already gives her a lot of shine (which can be maintained with Schwarzkopf Elastic Osis+ spray), she can make do with a quick comb.




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/09/2008
Tags Haircuts
Reader ranking:2.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         