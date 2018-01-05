>
Haircuts

Make-over, natural make-up, Make-up for Ever
© Morgan Dresse

Peggy, make-up artist at Make-up For Ever, explains: "Laura has a beautiful complexion with finely-textured skin. Her make-up should be natural and should make the most of her round features. Using light and shadow, I'm going to give her face more definition."

Peggy applies HD foundation to cover up little imperfections but leaves the skin looking transparent. She chooses a tone that's lighter than Laura's skin tone for a radiant effect. Next she applies a little peach blusher to shape the cheeks before using a large brush to apply a light dusting of loose powder, for a matte effect.

To bring out Laura's green eyes, Peggy applies eyeshadow in varying shades of dark purple, a colour that complements the green.

She initially applies a shade of pure violet with a thin brush, along the upper and lower lash lines, leaving the inner corner untouched to keep some light. Then she blends a softer parma violet shade on the outside of the eye,and finally a beige-coloured matte eyeshadow all the way up to the brushed eyebrows. Two coats of volumising mascara and job's a good 'un!

The lips remain natural with a slick of nude effect gloss.




  
  
03/09/2008
