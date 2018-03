Make-up tips for green eyes, pale complexion, Make-up for Ever

© Morgan Dresse

Laura checks out her new look.



Her strong points: her eyes are elongated to highlight their almond shape, and her face is reshaped with bronzing powder carefully around her jawbones.



Evening make-up: With her green eyes, Laura can experiment with plum and dark purple shades and raspberry-coloured lipstick. Alternatively, brown/copper eyeshadow plus orange lipstick go together well.