Haircuts

Layered cut for curly hair with a fringe, Elodie Seckler for Toni & Guy

 
Layered cut for curly hair with a fringe, Elodie Seckler for Toni & Guy
© Morgan Dresse

"Tracy has basic layers, which don't suit curly hair that's flat on top with too much volume below," says Elodie. "I'm going to give her a cut that highlights her curls and sets off her face and neck, with a fringe that's slightly rounded towards the top to perk up her face. It will be an easy style to maintain."

Elodie worked on Tracy's damp hair, using the tips of her scissors to trim the hair from the root to the tip. Then she backcombed and thinned the hair out at the nape of Tracy's neck, using regular movements but an irregular cutting technique, because curly hair shouldn't be cut straight. She shapes Tracy's fringe in one single cut, then thins it out so it won't be too heavy. Finally, she blow-dried and makes a few finishing touches before Tracy moves on to the colour salon...




  
  
03/09/2008
