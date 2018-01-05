>
Colouring hair, light effect on tips, Toni & Guy

 
Colouring hair, light effect on tips, Toni & Guy
Dye virgin Tracy had never coloured her hair before, so our colourist stuck to neutral tones of light brown, hazelnut, honey, with lighter tones on the tips to bring out Tracy's curls. She applied a light powder (BlondMe by Schwarzkopf) followed by a Vibrance chestnut/copper colour to add warmth. She applied the colour carefully from root to tip and then scrunched the hair up with her hands to give it a mousse-like texture.




  
  
