Advice for hydrating dry hair and defining curls, Toni & Guy

© Morgan Dresse

Under the heat of the Rollerball, Tracy's hair dries slowly but surely.



Hair care advice: Every time Tracy shampoos her hair, she should use a special shampoo formulated for coloured hair or hydrating shampoo like BC hair Therapy by Schwarzkopf. She should follow up with a leave-in moisturising product to untangle her locks without weighing them down.



Styling advice: To define her curls, Tracy can apply styling balm and twist her hair around her finger. She should avoid gel, which hardens and dried out hair - for added lustre, she can use sprays to give her even more shine.





