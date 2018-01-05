>
>
>
Haircuts

Advice for hydrating dry hair and defining curls, Toni & Guy

 
Advice for hydrating dry hair and defining curls, Toni & Guy
© Morgan Dresse

Under the heat of the Rollerball, Tracy's hair dries slowly but surely.

Hair care advice: Every time Tracy shampoos her hair, she should use a special shampoo formulated for coloured hair or hydrating shampoo like BC hair Therapy by Schwarzkopf. She should follow up with a leave-in moisturising product to untangle her locks without weighing them down.

Styling advice: To define her curls, Tracy can apply styling balm and twist her hair around her finger. She should avoid gel, which hardens and dried out hair - for added lustre, she can use sprays to give her even more shine.




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/09/2008
Tags Haircuts
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         