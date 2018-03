Make-up lesson, natural complexion, brown eyes, Make Up For Ever

© Morgan Dresse

Karen from Make Up For Ever, explains: "For Tracy's youthful face, we'll stick with very natural make-up. She has an almost perfect complexion, with just a few little blotches which can easily be hidden with foundation."



Karen applies a water-based foundation in a very neutral shade to give transparent coverage. She dusts loose transparent powder and soft pink blusher on the roundest parts of Tracy's cheeks then blends them in at the bottom of her cheeks.