Haircuts

Shaping the face with make-up, make-up for small eyes, Make Up For Ever
© Morgan Dresse

Once Tracy's face has a healthy glow, Karen outlines the lips with a dark red pencil and applies maroon gloss. She highlights Tracy's eyes with brown powder, applied as eyeliner.

Because Tracy's mobile lids are small, Karen applies luminous powder all the way up to her eyebrows, and to deepen her eyes she slicks on plenty of mascara.

Evening make-up: Tracy can go for satiny red lipstick and add shine under the arch of her eyebrows with a shimmering glitter powder like Make Up Forever's Star Powder.




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/09/2008
