Hair make-over for curly hair, David Mallet

© Morgan Dresse

Annabelle, 32, is a sales manager. She jumped at the opportunity for a make-over: "With summer on the way, I really want a fresh look and a bit of a glow", she said.



Her best features: Eyes and hair.



Her beauty routine: Quite natural, though over the last few years I've been experimenting with more intense make-up. I use blusher, mascara and eyeshadow to match what I'm wearing, and I always remove my make-up every night without fail!



What she couldn't live without: Estée Lauder gloss in my handbag and handcream on my desk at work.



Her hair: I apply hair masks every fortnight. I wash my hair every other day and then the day in between, I use a leave-in conditioner to keep my hair looking clean.



Her fitness regime: I'm trying to get back into exercise! I don't exercise all that regularly though I joined a gym after I had my baby to get back in shape...





