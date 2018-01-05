>
>
>
Haircuts

Hair make-over for curly hair, David Mallet

 
© Morgan Dresse

Annabelle, 32, is a sales manager. She jumped at the opportunity for a make-over: "With summer on the way, I really want a fresh look and a bit of a glow", she said.

Her best features: Eyes and hair.

Her beauty routine: Quite natural, though over the last few years I've been experimenting with more intense make-up. I use blusher, mascara and eyeshadow to match what I'm wearing, and I always remove my make-up every night without fail!

What she couldn't live without: Estée Lauder gloss in my handbag and handcream on my desk at work.

Her hair: I apply hair masks every fortnight. I wash my hair every other day and then the day in between, I use a leave-in conditioner to keep my hair looking clean.

Her fitness regime: I'm trying to get back into exercise! I don't exercise all that regularly though I joined a gym after I had my baby to get back in shape...




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/09/2008
Tags Haircuts
