>
>
>
Haircuts

Hair make-over, mid-length hair, Toni & Guy

 
Hair make-over, mid-length hair, Toni & Guy
© Morgan Dresse

Laura, 20, is a global communications student. She's after a trendy style that suits her: "Nothing too radical that's too difficult to look after!"

Her best features: Nothing in particular...

Her beauty routine: I use Kenzoki moisturising cream every day and Dior serum from time to time. I sometimes use masks when I look washed out. I always wear make-up every day, no matter where I'm going!

Products she couldn't live without: Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, volumising mascara, eyeshadow, gloss...

Her hair beauty regime: I treat my hair to a mask from time to time and blow-dry to keep it smooth.

Her fitness regime: Taekwondo and jogging.




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/09/2008
Tags Haircuts
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Hot celebrity men in uniformJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         