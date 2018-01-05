Hair make-over, mid-length hair, Toni & Guy



© Morgan Dresse



Laura, 20, is a global communications student. She's after a trendy style that suits her: "Nothing too radical that's too difficult to look after!"



Her best features: Nothing in particular...



Her beauty routine: I use Kenzoki moisturising cream every day and Dior serum from time to time. I sometimes use masks when I look washed out. I always wear make-up every day, no matter where I'm going!



Products she couldn't live without: Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, volumising mascara, eyeshadow, gloss...



Her hair beauty regime: I treat my hair to a mask from time to time and blow-dry to keep it smooth.



Her fitness regime: Taekwondo and jogging.