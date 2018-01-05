>
>
>
Haircuts

Hair make-over with a fringe, Toni & Guy

 
Hair make-over with a fringe, Toni & Guy
© Morgan Dresse

Tracy, 24, is an art student. She's always had long hair and she wants something a bit different.

Her best features: My smile and the way I carry myself.

Her beauty routine: Every morning I clean my face with Neutrogena gel and use moisturiser, then in the evening I cleanse and tone. I don't wear much make-up: just mascara, a bit of blusher on my cheeks and lipstick sometimes.

Products she couldn't live without: My moisturiser, hand cream and ChapStick.

Her hair beauty regime: I look after my hair with nourishing shampoo, and from time to time I use masks.

Her fitness regime: I often use my bike to get about, I climb six floors 2 to 3 times a day, and I go swimming regularly.




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/09/2008
Tags Haircuts
Reader ranking:4.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         