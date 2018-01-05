Hair make-over with a fringe, Toni & Guy

© Morgan Dresse

Tracy, 24, is an art student. She's always had long hair and she wants something a bit different.



Her best features: My smile and the way I carry myself.



Her beauty routine: Every morning I clean my face with Neutrogena gel and use moisturiser, then in the evening I cleanse and tone. I don't wear much make-up: just mascara, a bit of blusher on my cheeks and lipstick sometimes.



Products she couldn't live without: My moisturiser, hand cream and ChapStick.



Her hair beauty regime: I look after my hair with nourishing shampoo, and from time to time I use masks.



Her fitness regime: I often use my bike to get about, I climb six floors 2 to 3 times a day, and I go swimming regularly.





