|
The good news is that, just like gradual self-tanners and good old fake, sun protection is becoming increasingly tailored to our skin types and sun habits. Take our test to find out which sun bunny you are and take your pick from our selection of SPF products for your profile.
Enjoy the sun this summer...just make sure you enjoy it safely!
Related articles:
Summer beauty: all the trends, all the top buys
Fake tanning
Beach babe guide
SH
|
Sarah Horrocks
23/07/2008
|
Article Plan Which sun bunny are you? ▼
|