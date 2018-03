Inika Bronzer for sunkissed glow © Inika Sweep Inika’s lovely natural-looking pigment based mineral bronzer over your face and strategic points. It's just as effective on the body as on the face, and gives all skin types colour, summer sparkle and a healthy but non-orange glow. Natural all the way!



Inika Bronzer in Sunlight, Sunkissed or Sunloving, £18 for an 8ml pot

www.ediblebeauty.com