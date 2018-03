SPF stick by La Roche Posay for those hard-to-reach bits © La Roche-Posay Protect super-sensitive noses, cheeks, ears and eye contours with this targeted stick from La Roche Posay. It protects scarred skin and prevents hyperpigmentation. It has an absorbant texure so you can reapply it as much as you want without getting those sexy white marks.



La Roche Posay Anthelos Sun Stick, £7

Available from www.garden.co.uk