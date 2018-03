L'Oréal Solar Expertise Tinted Matte Fluid L'Oréal Paris Cheat with this translucent tinted fluid for delicate faces, chests and hands. It's SPF 50+ and contains actives to prevent wrinkles and sun spots, along with a little bit of magic to give skin a natural-looking glow. It makes a great light summer make-up base, too.



L'Oréal Solar Expertise Tinted Matte Fluid SPF 50+, £12

www.loreal.co.uk