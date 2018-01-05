Margaret Dabbs Beauty For The Feet Shimmer Oil Show off your tan with this fab shimmer oil for feet and body. Spritz from your shoulders to your toes for a radiant sheen and a dose of moisture. The dry oil illuminates and hydrates tired skin, leaving it with a light golden glow and a fresh citrusy scent. It contains suspended particles of gold to produce a sparkling effect on the skin and bring nail polish to life. Margaret Dabbs Beauty For The Feet Shimmer, £20

Available from The Harrods Apothecary, The Urban Retreat, Fortnum & Mason and Brown Thomas.

Stockists: www.margaretdabbs.co.uk.























