Margaret Dabbs Beauty For The Feet Shimmer Oil

 

- Margaret Dabbs Beauty For The Feet Shimmer Oil
Show off your tan with this fab shimmer oil for feet and body. Spritz from your shoulders to your toes for a radiant sheen and a dose of moisture. The dry oil illuminates and hydrates tired skin, leaving it with a light golden glow and a fresh citrusy scent. It contains suspended particles of gold to produce a sparkling effect on the skin and bring nail polish to life.

Margaret Dabbs Beauty For The Feet Shimmer, £20
Available from The Harrods Apothecary, The Urban Retreat, Fortnum & Mason and Brown Thomas.
Stockists: www.margaretdabbs.co.uk.











  
  
Sarah Horrocks
23/07/2008
