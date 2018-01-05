>
Clinique Sun-Care Body Spray: for devout sun-worshippers

 

if you're going to be getting your dose of Vitamin D and more this summer, make sure you protect all your exposed bits. Clinique's spray is fab for spritzing those hard-to-reach bits like the back. It gives broad spectrum UVA-UVB and antioxidant protection that intensifies with the sun, helping prevent signs of premature ageing - a must for devout sun-worshippers like your good self!

Clinique Sun-Care Body Spray SPF 30, £12.50 at Boots
